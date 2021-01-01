Enjoy the beauty of wood door authenticity with the benefits of composite door construction. The Masonite molded 5-panel Riverside solid core interior door is an elegantly detailed Americana design, featuring authentic architectural details. The smooth surface is perfect for painting and decorating to easily complement your decor. Select designs offer whole-home solutions in coordinating bifolds. Masonite Riverside 30-in x 80-in Primed 5-Panel Equal Solid Core Primed Molded Composite Left Hand Inswing Single Prehung Interior Door in Off-White