Riverside 3 3/4" Center to Center Bar Pull

Invite the allure of Manhattan into your home with the contemporary Riverside pull from Top Knobs. This chic interpretation of the classic square bar pull features a subtle curve to soften the shape. Inspired by the ageless beauty and contemporary appeal of the product. The unique offering is reminiscent of the ever-evolving, yet timeless appeal, of the namesake neighborhood in Manhattan. From kitchens and bathrooms to laundry rooms and home offices, Top Knobs decorative cabinet hardware continues to shape home design with a range of options. Top Knobs offers the most extensive line of premium cabinet hardware allowing the creative freedom to complete the perfect look. Leave the finishing touch to the brand designers' trust! Finish: Ash Gray