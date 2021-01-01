Riveria Dinnerware 30-Piece Set

Combining pure, natural and floral inspired design elements, our Riviera Dinnerware Collection designed by Christian Tortu, is envisioned to bring happiness and create a sweeter and more beautiful experience to your meals. This beautiful stoneware from Costa Nova is handcrafted in the small fishing village in Portugal. The dinnerware is chip-resistant and is microwave, freezer and dishwasher safe. This stunning beautiful and natural stoneware withstands temperatures up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit which also makes it oven safe. Beautiful Organic Ceramic dinnerware, handmade and hand painted by experienced artisans in Portugal. Each piece is a work of art that will add beauty and elegance to your table setting.