G.H. Bass River Stripe 3-Piece 100% Cotton Flannel Reversible Comforter Bedding Set, King, Blue Navy

READY To DECORATE? Warm up your room and lift your spirit with inspiring Country Modern Rustic Farmhouse comforter and sham designs, durable fabrics and rugged good looks; Cozy up your sleep space for Autumn/Fall, Winter or add festive seasonal style to your bedroom; Adds the finishing touch to your farmhouse cabin-style rustic room INCLUDES 104 x 88 inch comforter, two 20 x 36 inch shams VERSATILE PRINTS Makes decorating easy! Reversible print allows you to easily change your bedroom decor; Slim and wide horizontal stripes are printed on the face of this comforter, for a casual style; Layer on other bedding accessories such as decorative throw pillows, chunky knit blankets and your favorite sheet set SOFT Cotton flannel keeps you warm and provides cozy softness for endless nights of restful sleep.; Easy care; Machine washable HOLIDAY GIFT IDEA Give the gift of ultra-soft comfort to family, friends, children and grandchildren for birthdays, holidays or special occasions