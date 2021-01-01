From leffler home

Leffler Home River Queen Upholstered Bed with Side Rails and Footboard in Van Nuys

$963.00
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Sophistication at its finest the Riverbed is an elegant piece for your bedroom. This upholstered bed is hand-crafted in the USA and constructed with a all-wood frame. Our upholstered bed goes together in a snap. Just attach the rails and footboard. Piping creates a clean, finishing touch on this padded bed. The Riverbed will become a beautiful backdrop for your favorite throw pillows and provide a comfortable resting spot for your head as you read before you go to sleep. Purchase yours today. Color: Van Nuys.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com