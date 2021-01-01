Leffler Home River Queen Upholstered Bed with Side Rails and Footboard in Van Nuys

Sophistication at its finest the Riverbed is an elegant piece for your bedroom. This upholstered bed is hand-crafted in the USA and constructed with a all-wood frame. Our upholstered bed goes together in a snap. Just attach the rails and footboard. Piping creates a clean, finishing touch on this padded bed. The Riverbed will become a beautiful backdrop for your favorite throw pillows and provide a comfortable resting spot for your head as you read before you go to sleep. Purchase yours today. Color: Van Nuys.