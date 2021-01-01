From carstens, inc
Carstens, Inc Blue River Plush Comforter Bedding Set, Queen,JP581,5
Queen bedding set includes bedspread, 2 pillow shams and 1 decorative pillow Inspired by cheerful tones from nature’s pallet, Blue River combines blue, crimson and brown against a creamy background Measurements; comforter 92 x 96 inches, pillow shams 20 x 26 inches, decorative pillow 18 by 18 inches Machine wash cold on gentle cycle, tumble dry low. Do not bleach. 100 percent polyester plush top with luxurious soft sherpa back