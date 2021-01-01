Queen Street Rivas 4-pc. Medallion Heavyweight Comforter Set, One Size , Green

The Rivas 4 Piece Comforter Set is exquisite with its attention to detail and sophisticated use of spa blue and white colors. This beautiful woven horizontal stripe medallion pattern is rich with its 3-dimensional weave technique. Paired with matching hidden zipper pillow shams and an engineered split-corner bedskirt, this oversized ensemble will make you feel like a royal. The reverse of this set features a solid color spa fabric dyed to match the indigo color shown on the face. Pair this collection with the Rivas throw pillows and window treatments to complete the look.# Pieces In Set: 4Included: 1 Comforter(s), 1 Bed Skirt(s) With 15 Inch Drop, 2 Standard Sham(s)Features: Oversized ComforterBed Skirt Drop: 15 InWarmth Factor: HeavyweightBed Size: QueenFill Weight: 8 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 92 Width/Inches, 96 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterBed Skirt Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: JacquardSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: TraditionalSham Care: Dry Clean OnlyBedding Care: Dry Clean OnlyBed Skirt Care: Dry Clean OnlyCountry of Origin: Imported