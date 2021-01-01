From swiss madison
Swiss Madison Rivage Stainless Steel 36 in. Single Bowl Farmhouse Apron Kitchen Sink, Gold
The Rivage Farmhouse Kitchen Sink is a stylish single basin sink that is a perfect addition to any kitchen setting. Crafted with stainless steel, this product is durable and built to last. It features straight walls and tight radius corners making it easy to clean. The deep bowl allows for uninterrupted space in washing and stacking dishes. Additionally, the sink's PVD finish helps prevent stains, withstand high temperatures and is scratch resistant. Color: Gold.