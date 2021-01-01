Swiss Madison Rivage Stainless Steel 27 in. Single Bowl Undermount Workstation Kitchen Sink, Silver

This Rivage Workstation Sink is the ultimate modern addition to any kitchen setting. From meal prep to cleanup, this stylish undermount single basin set comes with a strainer, colander, and cutting board, making your kitchen a streamlined workspace. Crafted with stainless steel, this product is durable and built to last. The deep bowl allows for uninterrupted space in washing and stacking dishes, along with other household tasks. Additionally, this product is stain and scratch resistant, along with being engineered to withstand high temperatures.