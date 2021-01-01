From ws bath collections
WS Bath Collections Riva WSBC 235810 Riva 17-3/4" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
WS Bath Collections Riva WSBC 235810 Riva 17-3/4" Towel Bar WS Bath Collections Riva WSBC 235810 Features:Covered under WS Bath Collections' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed from brassAll hardware required for installation of towel bar is includedCoordinates with products from the Riva lineSecure mounting assembly includedWS Bath Collections Riva WSBC 235810 Specifications:Overall Width: 20-1/2" (from left to right of product)Center to Center: 17-3/4" (distance between installation centers)Projection (Depth): 2-3/4" (wall to edge of product) Polished Chrome