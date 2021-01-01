Jacuzzi RIV7242 WRL 2HX 72" x 42" Riva® Drop In Comfort Whirlpool Bathtub with 8 Jets Basic Controls Heater Reversible Drain and Pump Oyster

Jacuzzi RIV7242 WRL 2HX 72" x 42" Riva Drop In Comfort Whirlpool Bathtub with 8 Jets, Basic Controls, Heater, Reversible Drain and Pump Riva® Collection:Named after the picturesque northern Italian town, the Riva® tub from Jacuzzi's Comfort collection takes relaxation very seriously. This elegant classic is also incredibly versatile, perfectly comfortable in either a traditional or modern setting. Only the multiple options can match the beauty of the Riva® comfort tub. Choose from four different sizes (including lengths from 62 inches to 72 inches) and four color options (white, black, and oyster). Sculpted armrests and contoured backrest are also available in the 72-inch model.Integrated Dual-Armrests - Convenient armrests are sculpted into the bathing well (72" x 42" models only)Contoured Backrest - Form-fitting backrest is designed to be more comfortable to lean back against (72" x 42" models only)Measurements:72"L x 42"W x 20.5"HComfort Whirlpool:At its most basic form, the three things needed to create a whirlpool experience are water (moved through a pump), air (mixed with the water), and jets (TheraPro™ and AccuPro™). Jacuzzi's Comfort Whirlpool models do just this. A single speed motor and patented fixed airflow system push mixed water through 5-8 jets. Luxury models take things even further by swapping out the single-speed motor for a multi-speed motor and upgrading the airflow systems to electronically operated and patented Silent Air Induction technologies. Luxury Models tend to have double (in some cases, triple) the jets of Comfort models, enhanced user controls, and a number of optional high-tech upgrades including Whisper technology, Illumatherapy lighting, and LCD user controls. When Shopping Jacuzzi® Whirlpools it is important to understand what you are looking for. For some, it is a basic model that offers invigorating bathes at an excellent price-point. For others, it is a statement-making bathroom centerpiece. Whichever it may be, we have got you covered with Jacuzzi's full line of industry-leading Whirlpool tubs. Listed below are the details for the Jacuzzi® Comfort Whirlpool.Powerful Single-Speed Motor - Operated electronically from the Jacuzzi® user controls.Patented Fixed Airflow - Factory-set airflow maximizes the massaging action.Whirlpool Jets:4 TheraPro™ Jets - Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.4 AccuPro™ Jets - An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.Controls:Basic Controls - Electronic, button-operated control allows the user to adjust tub functionsEquipment Placement:Reversible - Due to the drop-in installation of this bath, pump placement is considered reversible. Simply place the bath for your design. Please note that the pump placement is on the opposite side of the drain.Drain Placement:Reversible - As this bath can be placed in either direction, simply position for your needs. Please note that the pump placement is on the opposite side of the drain.Standard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs:Tru-Level™ - Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installationSlip-Resistant Flooring - A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction areaHigh-Gloss Acrylic - Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistantWarranty - Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costsTub Does not Come Pre-Drilled with Faucet Holes - Mounting on tub lip or surround is OK and will not void warranty.Made in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made exclusively in Valdosta, GeorgiaAdditional Notes:Tub Drain Not Included -When adding this tub to your shopping cart, you will be offered the correct tub drain for this model tub. Be sure to select the finish that will match your tub faucetOptional Jet Trim Rings available - The jet trims are finished in the same color as the tub purchased. If you would like Chrome, Brushed Nickel or Oil Rubbed Bronze trim rings, please order these separately. Trim rings are offered along side other accessories when you add this tub to your shopping cart.Special Note:This Jacuzzi® Comfort Whirlpool tub is available in multiple configurations. Please order accordingly:RIV7242 WRL 2XX -Comfort WhirlpoolRIV7242 WRL 2HX -Comfort Whirlpool + Heater (this model)RIV7242 WRL 2CH -Comfort Whirlpool + Heater + Chromatherapy LightingJacuzzi® UniversityWe recognize that buying a tub online can be a bit overwhelming. This is why we created Jacuzzi® University, a 9-part video series aimed at directly an