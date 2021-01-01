Jacuzzi RIV7242 ALR 2XX 72" x 42" Riva® Drop In Comfort Pure Air® Bathtub with Electronic Controls Reversible Drain and Blower White Tub Air

Jacuzzi RIV7242 ALR 2XX 72" x 42" Riva Drop In Comfort Pure Air Bathtub with Electronic Controls, Reversible Drain and Blower Riva® Collection: Named after the picturesque northern Italian town, the Riva® tub from Jacuzzi's Comfort collection takes relaxation very seriously. This elegant classic is also incredibly versatile, perfectly comfortable in either a traditional or modern setting. Only the multiple options can match the beauty of the Riva® comfort tub. Choose from four different sizes (including lengths from 62 inches to 72 inches) and four color options (white, black, and oyster). Sculpted armrests and contoured backrest are also available in the 72-inch model. Integrated Dual-Armrests - Convenient armrests are sculpted into the bathing well (72" x 42" models only) Contoured Backrest - Form-fitting backrest is designed to be more comfortable to lean back against (72" x 42" models only) Measurements: 72"L x 42"W x 20.5"H Comfort PureAir What is PureAir? Unlike whirlpools which circulate a combination of air and water to produce an intense, targeted massage, air baths create a softer, subtler, full-body experience. Heated air is distributed through network of channels where it is then released within the tub. These release points are placed to strategically surround the body with bubbles. Sometimes described as a immersive massage like experience, Pure Air® tubs are extraordinarily relaxing. Jacuzzi® offers two versions of their Pure Air® tubs: Comfort and Luxury. Comfort models offer basic controls and a 600-watt heated air blower while luxury models boast upgraded controls and an 800-watt heated air blower. Listed below are the details for the Jacuzzi® Luxury PureAir. 600 Watt Blower - Powerful variable speed heated air blower. 360° Balanced Air flow - A unique network of channels that push heated air evenly into the bath. TLC - Thermal Lumbar Comfort area delivers heated air to your back. Automatic Purge - Drain activated system purges the air blowers after each use. Safe for Bath Salts - Enjoy the effervescence of bath salts and oils. These elements will not damage Jacuzzi® Pure Air® tubs or tub components. Whirlpool Jets: None Controls: Basic Controls - Electronic, button-operated control allows the user to adjust tub functions Equipment Placement: Reversible - Due to the drop-in installation of this bath, pump placement is considered reversible. Simply place the bath for your design. Please note that the pump placement is on the opposite side of the drain. Drain Placement: Reversible - As this bath can be placed in either direction, simply position for your needs. Please note that the pump placement is on the opposite side of the drain. Standard for All Jacuzzi® Tubs: Tru-Level™ - Self-leveling base system offers superior structural integrity and easy installation Slip-Resistant Flooring - A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area High-Gloss Acrylic - Non-porous, easy to clean, and corrosion, fade and stain resistant Warranty - Limited lifetime manufacturer's warranty for tub with 2 years warranty for labor and travel costs Tub Does not Come Pre-Drilled with Faucet Holes - Mounting on tub lip or surround is OK and will not void warranty. Made in the USA- All Jacuzzi® tubs are made exclusively in Valdosta, Georgia Additional Notes: Tub Drain Not Included -When adding this tub to your shopping cart, you will be offered the correct tub drain for this model tub. Be sure to select the finish that will match your tub faucet Jacuzzi® University We recognize that buying a tub online can be a bit overwhelming. This is why we created Jacuzzi® University, a 9-part video series aimed at directly answering every question or concern you may have. It also provides an excellent video resource to view the various options available on Jacuzzi® tubs. Attached directly underneath the product details you are reading here you will find "Additional Information" with a link for the Jacuzzi® University PDF. Open this sheet to begin watching the videos. Topics covered include: Installation Types - Drop in, undermount, alcove, corner, freestanding, walk-in Tub Measurements - Length, width, height, and depth Bath Therapy Types (Experiences) - Soaking, Pure Air, Whirlpool, Salon® Spa Pump and Drain Placement - The relationship between the two Lighting - Chromatherapy, Illumatherapy Whisper Technology - Motor mounting system using patented gel components Controls - Basic, Luxury, and LCD Undermount White