Arteriors Rittenhouse Chandelier - Color: White - Size: Small

A beautifully refined silhouette to soften contemporary decor. The Rittenhouse Chandelier by Arteriors combines traditional style with modern details to create a sophisticated fixture. A circular canopy drops a chain suspension and short stem to hold a candelabra with sweeping arms made of iron. Its candlesticks are concealed by a scalloped-edge linen shade that elegantly surrounds its lamping. When lit, the chandelier emits a warm and glare-free illumination throughout a space. Shape: Drum. Color: White. Finish: Antique Brass