Hugo Boss - Ritmo Housewife Pillowcase - Blue/Gray
Bring sophisticated style to your bedroom with this Ritmo pillowcase from Hugo Boss. Made from 100% organic cotton with a luxe 300 thread count, it features a classic stripe design in an array of blue tones. Pair with the matching duvet cover to complete the look. Key features: * Material: organic cotton * Dimensions: 50x75cm * 300 thread count * Housewife style * Stripe design * In blue tones * Matching duvet cover available separately