48" Writing Desk Black - OSP Home Furnishings

Expertly engineered, Prado is available in Black or White for a modern classic appearance in home and office environments alike. The 42” standing height keeps you upright and active while working. Pair with a height adjustable stool for full sit/stand capability, so you can use a variety of work positions throughout the day. 48”W x 30”D size provides generous worksurface while fitting into tight spaces. Two cable management grommets help optimize work area. Durable steel frame, scratch-resistant laminate top and impact-resistant edge material. Whether for occasional or full-time, all-day use, Prado provides a sophisticated, versatile solution for years to come.