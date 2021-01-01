Advertisement
The new KOHLER Rite-Temp valve system sets new standards for ease of installation, application versatility, and long-term reliability, simplifying your plumbing project and providing maximum flexibility for future changes or upgrades. The new KOHLER Rite-Temp valve body can be ordered separately or as a complete valve and cartridge kit (K-P8304) and is available with a range of connections for different pipe materials. KOHLER Rite-Temp 1/2-in ID FNPT x 1/2-in OD FNPT Brass Shower Valve | K-P8300-IPS-NA