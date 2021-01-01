Baxton Studio Rita Modern and Contemporary Navy Blue Velvet Fabric Upholstered King Size Headboard

Transform your room into a regal sanctuary with the Rita headboard. Constructed from MDF wood and LVL, the Rita is upholstered in a soft, foam filled velvet polyester fabric that provides ample comfort for you to lean against. Its arched silhouette, highlighted by glamorous silver nailheads, is a luxurious backdrop in any bedroom. Leg supports are invisible once set up and can be adjusted to suit the height of your ensemble, for convenience. The headboard sits between the wall and the ensemble frame, attaching not to the bed base but to the legs, for stability. The Rita headboard is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Dimensions: 56.3" High x 78.3" Wide x 2.4" Deep; Height (from Floor to the Top for Each Post Point): Position 1: 56.3" High; Position 2: 53.9" High; Position 3: 51.4" High; Position 4: 48.8" High; Headboard Dimensions: 26" High x 78.3" Wide x 2.4" Thick