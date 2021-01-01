Baxton Studio Rita Modern And Contemporary Dark Grey Fabric Upholstered Full Size Headboard

Modern and contemporary full size upholstered headboard Curvy shape with silver nail heads trim for a classy and glamour look Headboard comes with 2 pre-drilled holes (with height from ground up of 5.5" and 8") that go with any Leggett and Platt bedframe Upper part on the back of the headboard's legs comes with 5 predrilled holes with 2.55" apart from one another for height adjustment Dark grey fabric Assembly required.A combination of corners and curved lines come together to create this chic, modern headboard with a bit of vintage elegance. This show-stopping piece of furniture will bring your room to life. The Rita headboard comes upholstered in polyester fabric that is durable and strong. Each headboard is complimented by a contrasting accent of silver nail heads trim, which makes the color pop and gives a modern chic feel. Expertly upholstered, this adds an air of luxury to this quality headboard. Constructed of solid rubberwood frame and plywood, the headboard is built to last. Soft polyester fabric in dark grey tone over the foam filled headboard provides ample comfort for you to lean against. Leg supports are invisible once set up and can be adjusted to suit the height of your ensemble for convenience. Headboard sits between the wall and the ensemble frame, attaching not to the bed base but to the legs, for stability. Made in Malaysia, this full size headboard requires assembly.