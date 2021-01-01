Rita Hayworth - Picture Frame Photograph Print on Paper

Capture the grace of a Hollywood icon with this black and white photo print of Rita Hayworth. Printed in the USA, this piece from the Hollywood Photo Archive features an image of Hayworth wearing an off-the-shoulder dress and a large, floppy hat. This piece is giclee-printed on paper using archival inks for an accurate reproduction. It arrives framed and covered with acrylic glass that helps protect the image from fading. A wall hanging wire is attached, and mounting hardware is included. Size: 18.38" H x 16.38" W x 0.88" D, Format: Black Framed Paper