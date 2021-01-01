From dainty home
Dainty Home Rita 76" x 96" In. Embroidered Window Panel Pair In Blush
Simple, serene, and sophisticated, the Rita embroidered panel pair from Dainty Home is a welcome addition to your living space. Perfect for both your master and guest bedrooms, these curtains are embroidered with a chenille thread that blends beautifully with any decor scheme. Each panel measures 38''W x 96''L and has 6 grommets. Total width of 2 panels is 76''. Easy to take care of, machine washable. Color: Blush.