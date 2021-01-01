'Rising Diptych' 2 Piece Graphic Art on Wrapped Canvas Set

This artwork is created using digital technology in the creative process incorporating ray-tracing, illustration and painting techniques. Exceptional clarity and color are achieved with state-of-the-art digital pigment printing on artist canvas. These museum-quality limited edition canvas paintings are signed and sequentially numbered by the artist himself. Each canvas is coated with a clear protective topcoat for UV, abrasion, water and chemical resistance. About the Artist: Scott J. Menaul is an abstract artist residing in Clearwater, FL. His work is influenced by his early interest in math and science. Many of his pieces include geometrical forms and a sense of precision that bridges fine art and design. ''I love colors, patterns, and forms that when combined together, take on a life of their own”. Size: 20" H x 51" W