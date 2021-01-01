From sharper image
Sharper Image RISE 40 in. 39 in. Tall Tower Fan in. Black
The Big Idea - take the essential oscillating tower archetype and bring clever conveniences that elevate the traditional, chunky tower fan to an elite and iconic design stature. The magnetic remote stows away with a stylish flair. Comfort is under control with oscillation, 4 speed settings, and an energy-saving 3-12 hour timer. Beautiful finishes and detail make RISE 40 a sleek and sophisticated addition to any space. Color: Black.