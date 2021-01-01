Risch Desk
Description
Country : ChinaInclude : Writing Desk w/USB * 1Product Size : 48""L x 48""W x 31""HSeat Size :Assembly Required : YesStyle : IndustrialRomance : -Product Details : KD? L-Shape Writing Desk & Cabinet? Storage: Sliding Barn Door? Metal Leg? Table Top Thickness: 18mm? USB Port Included?Cord Management IncludedColor : Rustic Oak & Black FinishMaterials : MDF, Metal, Veneer(Paper)Storage : 1 Storages(Include 6 Storage Compartment with 3 Shelves)Storage & Clearance Dimensions : Storage Inner Dimension(each compartment): 14""L x 13""D x 10""H Knee Space Dimension: 61""L x 23""D x 30""H Floor Clearance: 30""NW CTN (LBS) : 102Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 100LbsFeatures:Desk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Rustic Oak/Black): Rustic OakTop Color (Color (Top/Frame): Gray Oak/Black): Gray OakTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color (Color (Top/Frame): Rustic Oak/Black, Gray Oak/Black): BlackBase Material: Stainless SteelBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: YesNumber of Exterior Shelves: 2Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: YesBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoCasters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoWeight Capacity: 100Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBase Type: TrestleWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsWood Top: Wood TopSpefications:CE Certified: UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoHFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: WEEE Recycling Required: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: NoCSA Certified: NocUL Listed: NoBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoFire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: Ca