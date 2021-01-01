Risa Anchors Napkin Set

DII outdoor tabletop collections are made of 100 percent polyester material that is both stain resistant and waterproof. Made to last season after season so you can enjoy for many years to come this collection has quality in every detail. With generously hemmed edges, mitered corners, and color fast ink our product will hold up to continuous use. Material is also machine washable so if you want to simply wipe up a spill or need a more thorough cleaning simply throw in the wash and tumble on low, low iron if needed. Zippered tablecloths and runners are available for use of a patio umbrella. Flap falls over zipper for a seamless look. Colors and patterns are carefully thought out and chosen to be on point and within trend for spring and summer seasons, or use all year round indoor, depending on your need.