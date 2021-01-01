Riruka Dokugamine Mouse Pad Bleach Desktop Laptop Mouse Pad 3D Cartoon Animation Non-Slip Mouse Pad

The surface is made of high-quality polyester fabric, and the bottom is made of rubber pad Powerful design, strong additional force, durable, green, environmentally friendly, precise seaming, close to the desktop without deformation, thickened design, more comfortable operation feel, it can effectively prevent the mouse and keyboard from sliding and moving. Size: 25 cm * 30 cm / 9.8 inches * 11.8 inches. Belongs to a small mouse pad Applicable to various scenarios: office, game, study, suitable for desktop, laptop, personal computer, console, etc. In order to meet everyone's needs, our factory provides customized services. If you want to customize the picture style of the product you want, you can contact our customer service staff