Innovative Textile Solutions Ripple Plush Chocolate Polyester Secure Fit Loveseat Slipcover, Brown

Innovative Textile Solutions Ripple Plush Furniture Protector Slipcover. Give your furniture an instant facelift. Furniture protector slipcovers are not only functional to protect your furniture but also decorative. Quick and easy to update your furniture in a flash. Ripple plush is a soft and raised puff pattern. Elastic covered straps ensure cover stays in place. Comes with back tabs with pockets to add foam noodles to further secure items in place. Easy to insert foam noodles into back side of protector. Tuck back tabs with the foam noodles into side and seat cushions. Loveseat slipcover measures 88 in. Wide (arm to arm) with a depth (front to back) 75.5 in. Seat width of 46 in. (left to right) with a seat depth of 24 in. (front to back). Color: Chocolate.