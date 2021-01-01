Garden Winds RipLock 350 Beige Replacement Canopy and Side Mosquito Netting Set for 10 ft. x 10 ft. Arrow Gazebo

Is your canopy and mosquito netting set appearing dirty, ripped, and just plain tired, Rejuvenate your gazebo with a new replacement canopy top and side mosquito netting set. Your gazebo frame has been designed to last for many years. With a quick installation of a new canopy and mosquito netting set, your gazebo will look brand new again. The RipLock 350 fabric is a high performance fabric that will allow you to enjoy your canopy through many seasons. With reinforced gridline stitching throughout the body of the fabric, the canopy will outperform standard fabric canopies. Stay out of harm's way, this canopy provides protection from harmful UV rays (UPF 50 plus). The fabric has been treated for UV protection against the sun, resulting in longer term usability. The fabric has also been treated with fire retardant to meet CPAI-84 standards. Quickly give life your gazebo and patio with this replacement canopy and side mosquito netting set. Installs in minutes.