From g.skill

G.SKILL Ripjaws Series 8GB 260-Pin DDR4 SO-DIMM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) Laptop Memory Model F4-2400C16S-8GRS

$36.64
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) CAS Latency 16 1.20V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com