In 1908 impressionist painter Claude Monet painted Rio della Salute. This piece appears much more urban that most of Monet's famous works, depicting a canal moving through the city. The warm tones, such as yellow and orange, to paint the homes looming about the water draw the eye upward. It creates a sense of wonder about the life of the city above. The water is painted with such dreamlike ripples and blends in with the stone because they are both cast in the glow of a setting sun. Frame Description: Burgeon Gold Frame La Pastiche Rio della salute 02 Framed 29.5-in H x 33.5-in W Cityscape Painting on Canvas | 688576722818