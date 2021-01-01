Greenpan Rio Ceramic Nonstick Covered 1Qt Saucepan - Turquoise

Add a touch of color to your kitchen with the vibrant style of the GreenPan Rio collection. This 16-piece cookware set features all the pots and pans you need to make your meals cleaner. Why? Each of these pots and pans features our Thermolon healthy ceramic nonstick coating—an easy release and wipe clean coating that’s free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium for worry-free cooking. Unlike many other nonstick coatings, it will never release toxic fumes, even if it’s overheated. This durable coating is reinforced with diamonds to provide peak nonstick performance longer. The set’s heavy-duty construction gives you even heat distribution while the stay-cool Bakelite handles give you a comfortable grip and total control. Durable glass lids give you an easy view of your meal in progress without sacrificing heat. Color: Turquoise