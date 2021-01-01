Ringwald Metal Side Chair in Black

Update your home's seating with the Versanora Finley Dining Chair with Black Metal Legs and Cherry Wood Seatback. This stylish dining chair features a mid-century design with a khaki fabric seat and a cherry wood seat back with black metal legs for a sleek and functional addition to any living or dining space. The soft cushion and mid-back design make this chair perfect for multiple uses, from getting work done to sitting down for a meal. Purchase this chair on its own or with a high-quality Teamson dining table for a complete collection. Constructed of durable materials, this chair is built to bring your home a long-lasting seating solution. For quick assembly and easy cleaning, this modern chair includes step-by-step instructions. Weighing only 13.2 lbs., this chair is easy to move throughout your home to provide seating wherever you need it. The Versanora Finley Dining Chair with Black Metal Legs and Cherry Wood Seatback measures 20.9" x 18.9" x 30.5" to expand your seating options without taking up too much room. For over 20 years, Teamson has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. Offering exceptional toys, lifestyle furniture, and accessories is our mission, and we achieve that mission with our innovative and attractive designs. We strive to continue making long-lasting and eye-catching products that will “WOW” you and help you create your dream home filled with style and smiles for your loved ones.