Lacoste Rings Sheet Set, Twin, Pomegranate

COLORFUL & CLASSIC - Add a splash of color to your bedroom or guestroom with this premium Lacoste sheet set. Available in a rainbow of warm and cool colors, these luxury sheets are the perfect match for any décor. CRISP & COOL - Enjoy the soft crisp feel of 100% percale cotton and relax in comfort thanks to high-quality Lacoste craftsmanship. ALL-SEASON COMFORT - These beautiful lightweight sheets are cool to the touch and perfect year-round from summer to winter. DELUXE BED SET - This set includes a twin flat sheet (66"W x 96"L), a twin fitted sheet (39"W x 75"L x 16"D), and one standard pillowcase (20"W x 27"L). Add a Lacoste comforter and some throw pillows to complete the look. MACHINE WASHABLE - Machine wash cold with like colors on a gentle cycle, then tumble dry low.