Ring Light Kit 18 inches Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light with Light StandiPad ClampSoft TubeColor FilterCarrying Bag for YouTube Video.

PLEASE NOTE: 1.The light stand is packed in a separate box inside the big package box (under the ring light box at the extreme bottom of the box). If you can't find it, please contact seller customer service; 2. Instructions for unfolding the stand are shown in the picture. The legs are upwards, so please unfold the legs upside down; 3. iPad bracket can only hold iPad; If you want to clip your smart phones, please buy a smart phone clip separately KIT INCLUDES: (1)18 inches/48cm Outer diameter 55W 5500K LED Ring Light, (1)61 inches/155cm Light Stand, (1)Soft Tube, (1)White and Orange Color Filter Set, (1)Ball Head Hot Shoe Adapter, (1)Universal Power Adapter with US/EU Plug, (1)iPad Clamp, (1)Carrying Bag for Ring Light; Note: The bag is only designed for the ring light so it can not carry the light stand 18-INCH RING LIGHT: 240 Pieces LED bulbs with a wide dimming range from 1%-100%. No ultraviolet and infrared light radiation; low heat outp