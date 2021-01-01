From homepop
Rimo Upholstered Storage Bench Cream - HomePop
This Rimo Upholstered Storage Bench features a clean-lined frame, a welted seam and slightly tapered feet in a rich finish. Offering modern mid-century style with the added function of spacious storage, Rimo's top easily lifts off to store blankets, pillows and more. Covered in a beautiful fabric with a very soft hand, this upholstered storage bench will add a dramatic flair to your bedroom, living room or entry. Two matching bolster pillows are included. Easy to assemble and maintain with spot cleaning as needed. Color: Cream. Pattern: Solid.