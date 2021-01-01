MODWAY Rim in Light and Dark Beige 4 ft. x 6 ft. Solid Border Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Make a sophisticated statement with the Rim Solid Border Borderline Indoor and Outdoor Area Rug. Patterned with an elegant design, Rim is a durable and soft machine-woven polypropylene rug that offers wide-ranging support. Featuring a linear design with a low pile weave and gripping rubber bottom, this all-weather area rug is a perfect addition to the outdoor patio, porch, deck, or inside the house in the living room, bedroom, kitchen, or dining room. Rim is a family-friendly, fade and stain resistant rug with easy maintenance. Hose down or vacuum periodically. Create a contemporary play area for kids and pets in high-traffic areas while protecting your floor from spills and heavy furniture with this carefree decor solution. Color: Light and Dark Beige.