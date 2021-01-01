Lush Decor Riley Window Curtain Sinlge Panel, 63" Long x 54" Wide, Light Gray

The beautiful cascading flower details of this curtain panel adds a delicate feminine touch to any room. It is sure to brighten up your living space with its stylish charm and allow in plenty of light while still providing privacy. We have enhanced our products for your health and well-being. This item is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, which means the fabric, dye and all components have been tested in an independent laboratory and certified against a list of more than 350 harmful substances. These curtain panels are a wonderful way to lighten up your space with charm and detailed design. The unique flower details add a one-of-a-kind flare to your bedroom, living room, dining room or even nursery. Please note this curtain is sold by the single panel. Each panel measures 54 inches by 95 inches and hangs easily using the rod pockets. Hand wash recommended. Please follow care instructions found on label before washing.