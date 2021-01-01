Riley LED Wall Sconce by Alder & Ore - Color: Black (JDA2002942)

Like a donut dipped in frosting, the Riley LED Wall Sconce brings a tasty touch of whimsy to bath, dining and living spaces throughout the home. The unique design showcases a ring resting on the short bar of a circular wall plate. Part Metal and part Frosted Acrylic, the ring sends diffused LED light through the bottom portion for a unique downward light display. Look to the Riley wall sconce to brighten up a powder room or artfully illuminate a foyer. Paired with the Riley LED Pendant Light, it brings an additional layer of light and whimsy to a favorite space. From mid-century modern silhouettes to industrial-rooted materials and finishes, Alder & Ore features a diverse range of aesthetic inspirations in its lighting collection. Each design melds the ever-important function with forms ranging from rustic to transitional, from farmhouse to contemporary. Across the collection, Alder & Ore designs showcase a warmth that make each fixture feel right at home in a variety of settings and styles. Color: Black.