Lumisource Riley Dark Walnut Wood and Bronze Metal High Back Dining Chair (Set of 2), Dark Walnut Wood & Bronze Metal
Bring industrial style to your dining room with the Riley High Back Chair by LumiSource. Our updated take on a traditional spindle-back chair, the Riley High Back Chair has a wood seat and legs complimented by a metal spindle backrest. The perfect chair for a dining table or extra seating, available in a variety of color options. Color: Dark Walnut Wood & Bronze Metal.