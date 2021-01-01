From riley blake designs
Riley Blake Strawberry Jam Berries Pink, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Strawberry Jam by Lauren Brewer Design for Riley Blake Designs is great for quilting apparel and home decor. This geometric print features brushed stripes. This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! Fabric Type: 100% Cotton 43'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 43'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 43'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold / Tumble Dry Low