From riley blake designs
Riley Blake Hungry Animal Alphabet Penmanship Off White, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Advertisement
Designed by J. Wecker Frisch for Riley Blake this printed cotton fabric is from the Hungry Animal Alphabet collection. This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash Cold/Tumble Dry Low Riley Blake Designs Item Package Weight: 0.3 pounds