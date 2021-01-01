Hampton Bay Riley 3-Piece Black Steel Outdoor Patio Sectional Sofa with CushionGuard Chili Red Cushions

Soak up the sun and experience the great outdoors with this 3-piece patio sectional from the Riley Collection. Featuring a curved back design with classic arms and transitional slat backs, this sectional is the perfect way to expand the seating and entertaining options of your outdoor living space. Includes a corner section and two loveseat sections. Comes with comfortable cushions (slipcovers sold separately). The cushions are part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program; choose your own slipcover color to reflect your style and inspire your home.