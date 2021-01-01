From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Rigsby 18-in Vintage Gold Incandescent Semi-flush Mount Light Marble | P350128-078
The use of mixed media highlights a variety of elegant details are featured in the Rigsby collection's three-light semi-flush convertible. A hint of faux marble appears in the horizontal cross bars, while vintage gold and chrome accents create a dual toned finish. Decorated white gloss hardback shades lined with burnished gold foil complete the fixture.