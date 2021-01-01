Armstrong Rigid Core Vantage 7 in. W Sunset Glow Waterproof Click Lock Vinyl Plank Flooring (17.5 sq. ft./carton), Medium

Rigid Core Vantage combines striking and realistic wood design in an extra-long plank format to create a dramatic look that's perfect for any room. In addition to the realistic designs, embossed-in-register detail mimics the feel of authentic hardwood. Structured for lasting durability, Rigid Core Vantage features a 6 mm dense polymer composite core and a 20 mil commercial grade wear layer with urethane coating. This provides increased dent resistance and greater protection against scratches, scuffs, and stains - making it perfect for high-traffic areas that withstand heavy wear and tear. A drop-lock installation system makes installation a snap and a 30-Year Residential warranty adds even more peace of mind. Color: Medium.