From currant
Right Angle USB Extension Cable Short USB 30 Extension Cable 90 Degree Left Right Angle USB Type A Male to Female Cable for USB A Hub PC Computer.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. This Right Angle USB Adapter Cable Type A Male to Female Extension Cable allows you to easy connect your USB 3.0 device with the USB 3.0 port of your PC, Notebook, Laptop, mounted TV, PS4 or USB hubs etc. Excellent for extending USB ports on desktop computers with rear ports. Right Angle USB Enjoy SuperSpeed USB 3.0 data transfer rate at up to 5 Gbps, 10x faster than USB 2.0 Short USB Extension Cable 1ft Wire: 24+28AWG, OD:6.0mm, Pure copper core, Four-layer shield Package Contents: 1pcs Left Angel USB 3.0 Extension Cable and 1pcs Right Angel USB 3.0 Extension Cable Warranty: provided by one year free warranty or replacement service, customer first