Right Angle USB C Adapter 3 Pack Black 3110Gbps Low Profile 90 Degree Right Left Angle USB Type C Male to Female Extension for Nintendo Switch.

[Function] Perfect for those tight spaces behind your computer, monitor, or any object near a wall; Conveniently avoid wear and tear on your cables and devices' input ports. [SuperSpeed Charging & Data Transfer] This Right Angle USB C Adapter supports 3A max current charging and a data transfer rate of up to 10 Gbps. [Connector] USB Type C, Male to Female. Easy carrying, reversible designed USB-C connector plugs in easily without checking the orientation. [Compatibility] Macbook(Pro) 2015/ 2016/ 2017/ 2018/ 2019, Surface Book 2, Pixel C, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, HTC 10, LG G5/ G6, LG V20 V30, OnePlus 2 3 3T 5 5T, Moto G5 Plus, Moto Z, LG V20, Lenovo Zuk Z1, Asus Zenpad 3s 10, ASUS ZenPad S 8.0, Nokia N1 tablet, Nintendo Switch and upcoming USB Type C devices. [2 Year Warranty] Peace of mind with our fan-favorite 24-month warranty and friendly customer service. We can assure you our Right Angle USB C Adapter is of the highest /