Right Angle Coax Connector 2Pack F Type Male to Female RF Coaxial Cable Connector 90 Degree Adapter for Wall Mounted TV Modem Wall Plate Satellite.

This coax 90 degree adapter works great with coaxial cable on TV, modem, ,internet router, cable tv amplifier, Set-Top Box(STB), satellite receiver or other digital audio/video unit, etc. Good for wall mounted flat TV installation. It lets the coax be flat on the wall and relieve TV cable connector stress by making a 90 degree turn without making unsightly bends in the coax. Commonly used on wall plate which is behind cabinets, furnitures or some tight space. Well made, copper material and nickel plated body for extremely low signal loss. Right angle can save space, easy to install. Works with RG58, RG59, RG6, and RG11 coaxial (75Ohm) cable. Come with 2-Pack, which can save you much and makes you always have a backup. We offer worry-free warranty and friendly customer service within 12 months for your confident purchase. If you are not satisfied with any product, please dont hesitate to contact us, we will serve you our be