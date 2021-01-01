Rigby Wall Sconce by Hinkley - Color: Brown - Finish: Bronze - (4360KZ)

Inspired by the Americana barn light reborn as a chic interior retro classic, the Rigby Wall Sconce by Hinkley Lighting is a perfect mix of vintage and industrial. This edgy and modern wall sconce features a mesh shade and a cast socket cover. For a full aesthetic appeal, use with vintage filament bulbs. The fixture is UL Listed. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Brown. Finish: Buckeye Bronze