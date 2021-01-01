Riemann International Home 7 Piece Dining Set

Dine-in style this summer with the Riemann 7 piece eucalyptus rectangular patio dining set. This modern dining set offers comfortable mesh seating for you and five guests. Includes one rectangular patio dining table and six armchairs. Assembly is required for the table and chairs. It comes with free wood preservative for longest strap durability. It works great against the effects of air pollution salt air, and mildew growth. For best protection, perform this maintenance every season or as often as desired.