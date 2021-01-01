From george oliver
Rieder 71" Flared Arm Sofa
Upholstered in quality polyester, Remark features padded cushions and the line that heighten your space. This modern sofa is perfect for mid-century and contemporary décor.Make a statement in the living room, den, recreation area, family room or apartment with this inviting modern sofa with flared arms. Delve deep in both comfort and conversation.ith a comfortable seat and glossy metal legs make this piece an eye-catching addition to your home. Fabric: Gray