The perfect finishing touch for your new roof should be a protective and distinctive ridge cap shingle. Ridglass® Ridge Cap Shingles were specially designed for the unique architectural style of homes in the Western U.S. This protective ridge cap shingle saves labor with its pre-folded design, which eliminates the need for difficult or time-consuming cuts — allowing you to offer greater customer value. It also stays in place with Dura Grip™ Self-Seal Adhesive, which seals each piece tightly and reduces the risk of shingle blow-off. GAF Ridglass 31-lin ft Birchwood Hip and Ridge Roof Shingles in Brown | 0871097